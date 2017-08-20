Storm rolls through Ste. Genevieve during eclipse prep

Four thousand squares on a lot at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center are sold out.

County officials expect more than 4,000 people at this location alone and more in areas throughout Ste. Genevieve, Missouri and the county.

As crews were prepping for the eclipse there at the community center on Sunday, Aug. 20 a storm came through knocking over tents, trash cans and other items.

Crews had to concrete buckets to weigh down some of the tents and have reinstalled and put back up most items.

They expect to be completely ready by Sunday night for the eclipse.

The center path of the eclipse runs right through Ste. Genevieve.

