Redhawks get ready for season opener

The Southeast Missouri State football team is getting ready for the season opener.

The Redhawks will travel to Lawrence, Kansas for the season opener on September 2.

SEMO will open the season with two straight road games.

After opening up on the road to face Kansas, the Redhawks will travel to Ohio to face Dayton.

Southeast Missouri will return home to face Southern Illinois on September 16.

