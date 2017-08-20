One injured in Scott County, MO crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One injured in Scott County, MO crash

A Scott City, Missouri man was injured in a crash on Sunday, August 20.

Troy D. Glaus, 47, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger east on highway HH around 6:15 a.m. when his vehicle bounced off of a tree, hit a ditch and overturned.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened about a mile west of Highway H.

An ambulance took Glaus to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with "moderate" injuries.

