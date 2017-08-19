Heartland baseball scores from 8/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 8/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland baseball scores from 8/19

MLB

St. Louis-4
Pittsburgh-6

Toronto-3
Chicago-4

Frontier League

Florence-0
Southern Illinois-2

Perryville Softball Inv.

Ste. Genevieve-8
Perryville-17

Sikeston-3
Perryville-18

Saxony Lutheran-0
Perryville-12

Powered by Frankly