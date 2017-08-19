-
Saturday, August 19 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-08-20 03:11:31 GMT
Heartland baseball scores from 8/19 MLB St. Louis-4 Pittsburgh-6 Toronto-3 Chicago-4 Frontier League Florence-0 Southern Illinois-2 Perryville Softball Inv. Ste. Genevieve-8 Perryville-17 Sikeston-3 Perryville-18 Saxony Lutheran-0 Perryville-12
Heartland baseball scores from 8/19 MLB St. Louis-4 Pittsburgh-6 Toronto-3 Chicago-4 Frontier League Florence-0 Southern Illinois-2 Perryville Softball Inv. Ste. Genevieve-8 Perryville-17 Sikeston-3 Perryville-18 Saxony Lutheran-0 Perryville-12
Saturday, August 19 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-08-19 21:50:28 GMT
Saturday, August 19 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-08-20 03:01:11 GMT
Rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run, Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 to keep up their success against AL opponents.
Rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run, Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 to keep up their success against AL opponents.
Saturday, August 19 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-08-20 01:09:01 GMT
(Source: KFVS)
Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.
Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.
Friday, August 18 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:19:48 GMT
Saturday, August 19 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-08-19 16:44:14 GMT
Europe took a 2 ½ - 1 ½ lead over the U.S. after foursome play at the Solheim Cup.
Europe took a 2 ½ - 1 ½ lead over the U.S. after foursome play at the Solheim Cup.
Friday, August 18 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:44:00 GMT
On Friday night, football teams across the Heartland take to the field, and cheerleaders are ready to show their spirit.
On Friday night, football teams across the Heartland take to the field, and cheerleaders are ready to show their spirit.