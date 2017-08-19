Total Solar Eclipse carries sacred meaning for some

The total eclipse is right around the corner and most are excited for totality. But some people regard what's happening on Monday as sacred.

"The fire represents the center of where we are and the center of where we will come together at."

Dallas Cain is of Cherokee Native American descent.

"It'll show people things," Cain said.

The upcoming solar eclipse is a sacred time for his people.

"When there is a total solar eclipse when there is two days into one, there will be a big change," Cain said. "Whether it's a good one or a bad one, we don't know that."

Cain is certain of one thing.

"I would really like people to prepare for this because the energy will be so strong."

He is prepared. His fire will be lit throughout the eclipse and surrounding it are fixtures just as important as the flames.

"The red flags, that's east, that's a portal in between those flags. It represents new beginnings," he said. "The blue represents knowledge or wisdom. The black represents the west but it also represents the day started removing out of the old nation. The white portal is for the south and it represents the spirituality, the spiritual direction."

Cain said whatever change comes from the eclipse, it tell people things. He hopes it's for the better.

"It also represents the smoke carrying our prayers up to the creator or the great spirit."

