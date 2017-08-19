Total Solar Eclipse carries sacred meaning for some

The total eclipse is right around the corner and most are excited for totality. But some people regard what's happening on Monday as sacred.
A Confederate memorial in Kansas City was vandalized with graffiti overnight.
Perryville, Missouri has already started their solar eclipse festivities. On Saturday, Aug. 19 the town unveiled its sundial for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Things to know if you're headed to Carbondale for the eclipse
The 24th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival will be held Sept. 2-10 in Martin, TN, so it is fitting that the University of Tennessee at Martin will serve as the grand marshal along with its chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver.
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.
