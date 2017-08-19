Frazier HR, 3 hits, Pirates top Cards 6-4 to end 6-game skid

Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.
On Friday night, football teams across the Heartland take to the field, and cheerleaders are ready to show their spirit.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday, August 18 they placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.
