Rhodes 101 Stops Convenience Stores attempt to break a world record

Sunday Aug. 20 is national lemonade day. What better way to celebrate than with a potentially record breaking sized cup of lemonade?

Rhodes 101 Stops Convenience stores will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record title for largest cup/glass of soft drink at their Mercato di Rodi location at 425 South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau,Missouri.

At 1 P.M. am official Guinness World Records judge will evaluate a giant Rhodes fountain drink cup to see if they can beat the current world record of 3,246 US gallons.

There are a few requirements that must be met in order to break the world record. There must be a licensed surveyor present to verify the cup's size and volume, a county health inspector must verify that the cup and its contents are safe for human consumption, the lemonade must contain traditional ingredients and be mixed in appropriate proportions, and finally the lemonade must be dispensed and consumed by humans.

From May 26 to July 31, every fountain drink purchased at Rhodes added one ounce to the giant cup's size.

Everyone is encouraged to bring large capacity containers to fill with the lemonade to take home for free. Along with the lemonade, there will be free Imo's Pizza and hot dogs provided as well.

This free event will take place from 1-3 P.M. and there is no admission fee for the event.

