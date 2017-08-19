Former Missouri school bus driver sentenced for child porn

Sunday August 20 is national lemonade day. What better way to celebrate than with a potentially record breaking sized cup of lemonade?
Things to know if you're headed to Carbondale for the eclipse
The 24th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival will be held Sept. 2-10 in Martin, TN, so it is fitting that the University of Tennessee at Martin will serve as the grand marshal along with its chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver.
The 56th annual Fisher Delta Research Center field day will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 and take a look at the future of Delta agriculture.
Discovery Park of America offers a photo contest for those who “love the night life”.
