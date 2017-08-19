KY man arrested on DUI charge after crash in McCracken County

A former school bus driver in eastern Missouri has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography.
On Saturday, August 19, at 12:18 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 200 block of Wildcat Trace for a reported single vehicle crash.
According to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, heavy ramp traffic has been reported for the I-24 eastbound ramp to US 62 at Exit 40 for Eddyville-Kuttawa.
Missouri State Parks issues an advisory to not use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
A man is accused of stealing a leaf blower from the New Madrid County courthouse.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.
