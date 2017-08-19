Lyon Co., KY eclipse traffic has begun

According to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, traffic on the I-24 eastbound ramp to US-62 has returned to normal and flagging is discontinued.

The traffic surge was attributed to a special promotion at a local water park where they were expecting about 4,000 people to attend.

KYTC crews continue to monitor traffic flow along major routes across Western Kentucky.

Message boards at many of the major interchanges instruct through traffic to keep left near the interchanges to help maintain traffic flow.

KYTC personnel and Kentucky State Police will be making regular flights across the region starting the afternoon of Saturday, August 19.

