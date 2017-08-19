Lyon Co., KY eclipse traffic has begun

According to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, heavy ramp traffic has been reported for the I-24 eastbound ramp to US 62 at Exit 40 for Eddyville-Kuttawa.
Missouri State Parks issues an advisory to not use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
A man is accused of stealing a leaf blower from the New Madrid County courthouse.
On Friday night, football teams across the Heartland take to the field, and cheerleaders are ready to show their spirit.
Universities across Kentucky are offering classes in distilling, brewing and wine making, but students necessarily can't taste the spirits - even if they're of the legal drinking age.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!
