Getting around Carbondale during eclipse weekend

With eclipse festivities kicking off this weekend traffic in Carbondale, Illinois is much more chaotic than normal.

If you're headed that way for eclipse weekend there are a few things you should be aware of.

First of all, the city is providing public parking lots. However, meter policies will be strictly enforced. Be prepared to fill the meter back up every two hours if you don't want to get a ticket. You are not allowed to park over-night.

Many local businesses with large parking lots are selling spots as well. If you leave your car over-night you will likely be towed.

City officials and police are highly recommending that locals and visitors take advantage of the shuttle system that the city has set up with a local charter company. There will be remote lots available for people to park at and be transported to Carbondale City Hall at Carbondale Community High School, the University Mall, and near E. T. Simonds behind Oakland Cemetery.

Use of the remote lots and shuttle transportation will be charge by car, $5 cash or $7 card.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.