Man accused of stealing leaf blower from New Madrid Co. courthouse

A man is accused of stealing a leaf blower from the New Madrid County courthouse.

Steven Michael Taylor was charged with stealing. He is out after posting his $300 bond.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, on August 15 a courthouse employee was doing some grounds maintenance and went inside to take a break. When he returned, he noticed the leaf blower was not where he left it.

While looking through surveillance video, investigators say they saw a man picking up the leaf blower and walking off with it.

They were able to identify the suspect as Steven Michael Taylor.

On Aug. 16, the New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson charged Taylor with stealing.

He was taken into custody and the leaf blower was recovered on Aug. 17.

According to the sheriff's department, this is all thanks to the upgraded surveillance system that was approved by the county commissioners earlier in 2017. Other upgrades to the courthouse included controlled access and installing a metal detector at the main entrance.

