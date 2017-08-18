Paducah hospital's president resigns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah hospital's president resigns

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Bill Brown announced his resignation on Friday. (Source: Baptist Health) Bill Brown announced his resignation on Friday. (Source: Baptist Health)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The president at a Paducah, Kentucky hospital submitted his resignation on Friday, August 18, effective immediately.

Baptist Health Paducah President William A. Brown has served as president since 2013.

"We want to thank Bill Brown for his leadership and community involvement over the past four years," said Baptist Health Paducah Board of Directors Chairman Diane Evans.

Prior to joining the hospital, Brown served as chief executive officer for both VHS West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Illinois, and VHS Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill., owned and operated by Vanguard Health Systems (based in Nashville, Tennessee).

The board is expected to announce a transition plan in the near future.

