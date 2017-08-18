Interim President named at Baptist Health Paducah after presiden - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Interim President named at Baptist Health Paducah after president resigned

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Chris Roty begins as Interim President on Aug. 28. (Source: Baptist Health Paducah) Chris Roty begins as Interim President on Aug. 28. (Source: Baptist Health Paducah)
Bill Brown announced his resignation on Aug. 18. (Source: Baptist Health) Bill Brown announced his resignation on Aug. 18. (Source: Baptist Health)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An Interim President has been named at Baptist Health Paducah after the resignation of William A. Brown.

Chris Roty, the current president of Baptist Health La Grange, will serve as interim president.

“Chris Roty is an outstanding leader, with a strong history of community involvement, physician engagement and recognitions for the hospitals he has served, and a breadth of knowledge from service development to technological solutions,” said Diane Dalton Evans, Baptist Health Paducah Board chair. “His knowledge and experience will be an asset to Baptist Health Paducah, which offers many of the same services he has led in the past.”

Brown submitted his resignation on Friday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. He began his tenure at Baptist Health Paducah in 2013.

"We want to thank Bill Brown for his leadership and community involvement over the past four years," said Baptist Health Paducah Board of Directors Chairman Diane Evans.

Roty, 53, began his career with Baptist Health in 1994.

He will begin his new position on Monday, Aug. 28.

The search for a permanent successor at Baptist Health Paducah is underway.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • GRAPHIC: Teen arrested for punching teacher in classroom

    GRAPHIC: Teen arrested for punching teacher in classroom

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:19:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:19:32 GMT
    Cellphone video captured as teen as he swung at and then beat up his teacher in a classroom. The teen was arrested. (Source: WTMJ/CNN/Javale Nash)Cellphone video captured as teen as he swung at and then beat up his teacher in a classroom. The teen was arrested. (Source: WTMJ/CNN/Javale Nash)

    Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.  

    Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly