3 Cheers for Bayley: Jackson, MO teen makes varsity cheer team

Missouri State Parks issues an advisory to not use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
Universities across Kentucky are offering classes in distilling, brewing and wine making, but students necessarily can't taste the spirits - even if they're of the legal drinking age.
A Chaffee man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a family member.
On Friday night, football teams across the Heartland take to the field, and cheerleaders are ready to show their spirit.
The president at a Paducah, Kentucky hospital submitted his resignation on Friday, August 18, effective immediately.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
RIP childhood.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
