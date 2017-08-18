Paducah PD looking for man in connection to abandoned child

The Paducah, Kentucky Police Department is looking for a man in connection to an abandoned child on Friday, August 18 at 9:34 a.m.

According to police, they arrested a woman on multiple charges after a car fled from a traffic stop and a child was abandoned on a porch on Friday morning.

Police say Katherine Lapierre was pulled over in the area of S. 11th Street and Caldwell Street. As the officer approached the car, Lapierre and a man left the area in a vehicle.

Per department policy, the officer did not pursue the car since the stop was for a minor traffic violation.

While fleeing, police say Lapierre's car hit another car driven by Jane Anderson at 16th Street/Kentucky Avenue, causing minor damage.

Officers found Lapierre's vehicle abandoned in an alley near the intersection of S. 20th Street/Adams Street and started searching for her and the man. They say Lapierre was found and arrested nearby.

While searching for the man, officers say they were approached by residents in the 500 block S. 20th St. They told the officers that a child, later determined to be 17 months old, had been abandoned on their front porch.

According to police, Lapierre told officers she had custody of the child. They said she told them that while fleeing police, she gave the child to the man, known only as "Game," and told him to take the child to a family member.

Police said the child was taken into protective custody and then to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

They are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man. He is described as approximately 20 years old, 5-feet 10-inches tall and with an athletic build. He was wearing black jeans, short hair and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.