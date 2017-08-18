Jackson R-2 school district gives students eclipse crash course

Jackson R-2 school district spent today educating kids about what the eclipse is, and why it's important to use their special glasses. (Source: Don Fraizer/KFVS)

The Great American Eclipse is just days away, and one Heartland school district wants to make sure their students are prepared.

Jackson R-2 school district spent today educating kids about what the eclipse is, and why it's important to use their special glasses.

Kids were pulled out of classes in groups where they put the glasses to the test.

Teachers talked to the kids about how this event is not one that many will be able to see.

11-year-old Brock Compton says he'll remember it forever.

"I'll see it as a special event that I'm going to be grateful to see. Especially that I live in this area. It's kinda small here, but something this big is happening, and it makes me feel lucky," Compton said.

Some kids said with the glasses on it made the sun look like a spotlight or even the moon.

All of Jackson's schools from elementary to high school had similar lessons today.

