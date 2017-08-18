Chaffee, MO man arrested in murder-for-hire plot

A Chaffee man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a family member.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Samuel Lix, 24, asked an undercover state trooper to murder a family member who lives in Benton, Missouri.

Lix was arrested at his home in Chaffee on Thursday, Aug. 17.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Lix is being held on $250,000 bond.

