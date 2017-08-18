Cardinals place Wainwright on 10-day DL; Mayers recalled from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday, August 18 they placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.
Here are our Heartland Football Friday Featured Games from week one of the regular season 8/18. Liberty Mountain View at Cape Central Valle at St. Vincent East Prairie at Kelly Charleston at Sikeston Malden at NMCC Ste. Genevieve at Dexter Riverview Gardens at Poplar Bluff Jackson at Columbia Hickman
The Chicago Cubs have placed ace left-hander Jon Lester on the 10-day disabled list with left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue.
The Chicago Bears have signed veteran free-agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
Dexter Fowler's two -run triple sparked the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-7 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night at PNC Park.
