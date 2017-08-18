Cardinals place Wainwright on 10-day DL; Mayers recalled from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday, August 18 they placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers was recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will be in uniform for Friday night's game.

Wainwright, 35, made 23 starts this season posting a team-high 12 wins which ranks T-6th among National League pitchers to add to a 5.12 ERA over 121.1 innings and 96 strikeouts.

In a start on July 22 at Chicago, Wainwright pitched a season-high 7.2 innings, and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the following day with mid-back tightness. Since returning from the DL on Aug. 6, Wainwright has pitched a total of 11.0 innings over his last three starts.

Mayers, 25, was the Cardinals' 3rd round draft pick out of the University of Mississippi in 2013 and will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on June 25 and July 26.

