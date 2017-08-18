City of Cape Girardeau plans for extra traffic during the eclipse

City leaders in Cape Girardeau are prepared for extra traffic during Heartland Eclipse 2017.

Police officers will be set up at strategic locations to help with traffic flow.

Major traffic signals will be adjusted to help keep traffic moving.

Street construction and utility work has also be scheduled around the event.

If you have non-emergency questions, reports, or comments on the day of the eclipse, you can call the Cape Girardeau Eclipse Hotline at 573-339-6300 on Aug. 21 beginning at 8 a.m.

