Marion VA Medical Center welcomes veterans to watch eclipse

The Marion Veterans Association Medical Center is preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21.

The VAMC is allowing veterans to be on site and view the eclipse with their families.

Viewing glasses will be provided while supplies last.

Water will also be provided, but veterans are allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Clinic services will not be affected and there will no expected disruption in regular business operations.

For more information, contact MVAMC Police at (618) 997-5311.

