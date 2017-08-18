UT Martin to serve as Soybean Festival grand marshal

The 24th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival will be held September 2-10 in Martin, Tennessee, so it is fitting that the University of Tennessee at Martin will serve as the grand marshal along with its chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver.

Traditional events include the street fair, parade, and carnival, but a classic car show, a pro BMX stunt show, and golf competitions will also be featured. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Air Supply, Clint Black and Echosmith will headline the concert schedule this year.

UT Martin has again partnered with the city of Martin and other local sponsors to host the festival, and several planned events will be held on the university campus or feature UT Martin students, faculty and staff. A list of these particular events is included below:

September 2 – Minecraft Farming Challenge, hosted by the UT Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences and Northwest Tennessee Entrepreneur Center; ages 10-17; $10 advance registration; Gooch Hall, room 325; 8 a.m.-noon or 1-5 p.m.

September 2 – Be Our Guest children’s brunch and show; ages 4-12; $25 per child and $5 for adult gallery seats; costumes encouraged; Boling University Center, Duncan Ballroom; 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

September 3 – Fourth-annual “Guitar As Art” contest and exhibition; Fine Arts Building Gallery; exhibit opens at 2 p.m. and awards will be given at 3 p.m.

September 5 – Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade; begins on University Street in front of Hardy M. Graham Stadium; 6:30 p.m.

September 6 – Crossroads Luncheon: A Celebration of Civic Organizations; Boling University Center, Duncan Ballroom; noon-1 p.m.; RSVP to Steve Vantrease at svantrease@utfi.org

September 6 – Alpha Gamma Rho cornhole tournament; Lindell Street; 7:30 p.m.

September 8 – UT Martin World Percussion performance; Virginia Weldon Park stage; 5 p.m.

September 9 – Break for Bach, featuring Dr. Elaine Harriss, professor of music, and Bethany Ostenson; C. E. Weldon Public Library; 10-11 a.m

September 9 – The House Band and Friends, comprised of faculty and staff from UT Martin and WLJT; new Oxford Street Stage on the corner of Oxford and Lindell streets; 7 p.m.

September 10 – Sodexo Sunday Brunch; Boling University Center, Skyhawk Dining Hall; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The week’s major concert schedule is as follows:

September 5 – Live and Let Die, a tribute to Paul McCartney; free admission; 8 p.m.

September 6 – Martin Area Community Choir, faith and community night; free admission; First Baptist Church sanctuary; 7 p.m.

September– Echosmith, UT Martin student night; 9:30 p.m.

September 7 – Clint Black, soybean celebration concert; free admission; 8 p.m.

September 8 – Air Supply; 9 p.m.

September– Lynyrd Skynyrd; 9 p.m.

The above concerts are all held on the Festival Park stage and require an admission fee, unless otherwise specified. Concert ticket prices vary, and tickets can be purchased in advance at tnsoybeanfestival.org or at the gate, space permitting, beginning at 5 p.m. the day of the show.

A complete list of the week’s events can be found online at tnsoybeanfestival.org or on pages 32-34 of the printed festival book, available free of charge at many area businesses.

