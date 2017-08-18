Heartland Football Friday Featured Games - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Football Friday Featured Games

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are our Heartland Football Friday Featured Games from week one of the regular season 8/18.

Liberty Mountain View at Cape Central
Valle at St. Vincent
East Prairie at Kelly
Charleston at Sikeston
Malden at NMCC
Ste. Genevieve at Dexter
Riverview Gardens at Poplar Bluff
Jackson at Columbia Hickman

