MO State Parks warn about "fake" eclipse glasses

Missouri State Parks is issuing an advisory not to use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.

?It cannot be confirmed they all meet ISO and CE certification or came from a recommended manufacturer.

The glasses and viewers were sold under the name “PMS Promo Mart” at Missouri state park and historic site stores throughout the state.

The name is listed on the inside of the glasses between the lenses.

Anyone who purchased the glasses with the name “PMS Promo Mart” should return them to any state park or historic site store or gift shop to receive a full refund.

Missouri State Parks director Ben Ellis said, "“We are issuing this advisory as a precautionary measure because we cannot verify that the solar eclipse glasses and viewers meet all the requirements to safely view the eclipse.'

Ellis said they are advising anyone who bought the glasses with the "PMS Promo Mart" label to NOT use them to watch the eclipse.

NASA advises viewers to use only certified solar eclipse glasses to protect their eyes while viewing the sun or the eclipse.

Wearing any other glasses or filters may result in loss of vision.

For more information about the advisory, visit http://www.mostateparks.com.

