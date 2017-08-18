MO State Parks warn about "fake" eclipse glasses

A Chaffee man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a family member.
City leaders in Cape Girardeau are prepared for extra traffic during Heartland Eclipse 2017.
The Marion Veterans Association Medical Center is preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21.
Missouri State Parks is issuing an advisory not to use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
Everyone will have their eyes on the sky Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
Information about the cruise line settlement.
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.
