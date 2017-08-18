Ameren Missouri & St Louis University partner to provide eclipse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Missouri & St Louis University partner to provide eclipse research for NASA

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ameren Missouri) (Source: Ameren Missouri)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Everyone will have their eyes on the sky Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse.

Saint Louis University and their Quantum Weather partner Ameren Missouri won't just be watching the sky but conducting researching to share with NASA.

Quantum Weather provides detailed severe weather information to improve energy restoration for customers during storms.

Ameren Missouri will continuously transmit data snapshots collected by 100 monitoring stations across Missouri and send them to Saint Louis University’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.

The data will allow scientists a rare opportunity to better understand the effects on temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, wind speed, wind direction and rainfall during an eclipse.

Kevin Anders, vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Missouri said, “We’re happy that this technology will be put to good use in Saint Louis University's nationwide experiment during the upcoming 2017 eclipse,” Anders said.  “Ameren Missouri's Quantum Weather system is the only state-wide weather monitoring system on the eclipse path that will provide rapid-real time measurements of atmospheric conditions during the solar eclipse.”

In addition to the Quantum Weather system data, Saint Louis University will be coordinating a nationwide study as part of the NASA sponsored Eclipse Ballooning Project.

Teams from 20 locations, including St. Louis and other parts of Missouri will launch weather balloons into the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse.

The balloons will monitor weather changes that happen when the sun disappears for more than two minutes.

Each balloon will carry a radiosonde, an instrument that measures wind speed, humidity, barometric pressure and other conditions.

SLU is partnering with a team at Jefferson College and a team at Ameren Missouri's facility in Cape Girardeau to launch balloons.

Robert Pasken, Ph.D., Saint Louis University meteorology professor and head of the launch team, says the event is rare and only lasts a short time.

