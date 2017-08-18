Ameren Missouri & St Louis University partner to provide eclipse research for NASA

A Chaffee man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a family member.
A Chaffee man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a family member.
City leaders in Cape Girardeau are prepared for extra traffic during Heartland Eclipse 2017.
City leaders in Cape Girardeau are prepared for extra traffic during Heartland Eclipse 2017.
The Marion Veterans Association Medical Center is preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21.
The Marion Veterans Association Medical Center is preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21.
Missouri State Parks is issuing an advisory not to use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
Missouri State Parks is issuing an advisory not to use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers.
Everyone will have their eyes on the sky Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse.
Everyone will have their eyes on the sky Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse.
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.