The 56th annual Fisher Delta Research Center field day will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 and take a look at the future of Delta agriculture. Field tours will run from 9 a.m. to noon and are free and open to the public. Lunch will also be served at noon.

Field Day will feature three tour topics-cotton, soybeans, and rice. Associate professor and MU Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley will also discuss dicamba and off-target movement.

Ken Sudduth, adjunct professor and USDA-ARS agriculture engineer, will discuss using soil sensors to measure soil texture variations and water-holding capacity for improved site specific cotton management.

David Dunn, MU Extension associate in the soil testing lab, and Jim Heiser, a senior research associate, will present a sample of the rice research at the Delta Center. Dunn will focus on the different methods of winter rice straw management. Heiser will present on his work with the new rice weed control products.

The Fisher Delta Research Center is located at Junction T & TT in Portageville, Missouri. For additional information about the field day, call 573-379-5431 or email Trent Haggard at HaggardT@missouri.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.