Parma man sentenced to 120 years in prison for burglary, arson

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Edward Lusk (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Department) Edward Lusk (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Department)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Parma, Missouri will spend 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of burglary and arson.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Edward Lusk was charged with five counts of burglary, one count of arson, and one count of property damage.

His crime spree in this case began in July of 2016. He burglarized Battles Communications in Dexter and destroyed fixtures, smashed a window, and stole food and drinks.

Two days later, Oliver said Lusk set fire to the Law Offices of John Ringer and Bradley Jarrell in Dexter, destroying it.

On July 15, he burglarized Extreme Skate in Dexter. While inside the business, he stole food and drinks then flooded the business by clogging a sink and turning on a faucet.

In August, Lusk admitted to burglarizing Dexter Automotive where he smashed a window, discharged a fire extinguisher and poured automotive fluids throughout the building. He then tried to set the building on fire. He also damaged a truck outside the building and tried to steal it.

Oliver said later that day, Lusk broke into Faye's Bakery where he stole food and drinks then flooded the business.

On August 24, Lusk admitted to burglarizing El Cabrito Mexican Restaurant and Small Wonders Daycare of First Baptist Church in Dexter. He urinated and defecated in the pre-school classrooms, according to Oliver.

While in jail awaiting trial, Lusk escaped from the Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to Oliver, Lusk has been convicted of 11 felony offenses dating back to 1987. He was on parole when he committed the most recent crimes.

