Roberts, McCaskill discuss protecting nation's food supply

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson, is calling for the expulsion of State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.
Missouri's Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson, is calling for the expulsion of State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night, Aug. 17.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night, Aug. 17.
Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri are investigating a homicide.
Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri are investigating a homicide.
Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip
Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip
Deputies with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after he was found armed with a gun while trespassing on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Deputies with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after he was found armed with a gun while trespassing on Tuesday, Aug. 15.