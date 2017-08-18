Bears sign free-agent LB Sheppard, waive rookie Ekpe

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran free-agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.

The team announced the signing Friday and also waived rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe.

Sheppard is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He had 50 tackles and made 11 starts for the New York Giants in 2016, a year after he had 105 tackles as a starter for Miami.

Ekpe was an undrafted rookie free agent from Minnesota.

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.