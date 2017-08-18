Armed robbery under investigation in Paducah, KY

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night, Aug. 17.

According to a release from the department, the clerk at Convenience for Less said that a man came in the store around 9 p.m. with a handgun and demanded cash.

He got away on foot with the money.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red and white bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

