Armed robbery under investigation in Paducah, KY

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson, is calling for the expulsion of State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night, Aug. 17.
Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri are investigating a homicide.
Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip
Deputies with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after he was found armed with a gun while trespassing on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
