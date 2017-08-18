Homicide investigation underway in Jefferson Co., MO

Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri are investigating a homicide.

According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, deputies responded to a home in the 10000 block of Vail Drive in Festus for a report of a burglary just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The caller, who was inside the home, said that gunshots had been fired.

The victim, Steven Pettit, 49, of Festus was found dead inside the home.

A woman who investigators said "is known to the victim" was interviewed as part of the investigation.

Sheriff Marshak would like the public to know that this appears to be an isolated incident in which this victim was targeted, and there is no reason to believe other members of the community are in immediate danger.

