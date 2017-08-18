AR woman arrested in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co., MO

Deputies in Jefferson County, Missouri have arrested 48-year-old Laurel Leeker of Hillsboro, Arkansas in the shooting death of a Festus, Mo man.

According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, deputies responded to a home in the 10000 block of Vail Drive in Festus for a report of a burglary just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The caller, who was inside the home, said that gunshots had been fired.

The victim, Steven Pettit, 49, was found dead inside the home. Pettit, appeared to have been shot with a firearm, and was located lying in his bed in the master bedroom.

Leeker suggested someone entered the home, and shot Pettit while she was in the master bedroom shower. She was the live-in girlfriend of Pettit.

Warrants were issued, at the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. Leeker is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Leeker's bond is set at $150,000, cash only.

