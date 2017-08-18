Armed man arrested in Mount Vernon, IL after found trespassing

Deputies with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after he was found armed with a gun while trespassing on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of a trespasser at a home in the 1400 block of South 28th. The caller also said the trespasser was armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers observed the trespasser, identified as Roberto Roman, 28, inside the home. They then saw him run out toward the back of the home.

Officers entered the home and located Roman hiding inside a cabinet in the bathroom. Officers also found a firearm and ammunition inside the home.

Roman was initially taken into custody for Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespassing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. These charges were ultimately upgraded into a single charge of being an Armed Habitual Offender by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Roman is currently lodged at the Jefferson County Justice Center. His bond is set at $100,000

