Heartland Eclipse 2017: experiencing totality

Heartland Eclipse 2017 has come and gone, and it's an experience that will likely never be forgotten.

The summer heat made itself known. A representative from Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said there were six heat-related cases in the Emergency Department during the eclipse along with one minor injury.

Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau reported that three babies were born on the day of the eclipse.

Our coverage

Carly O'Keefe was in Makanda, Illinois, the center of not one, but two total solar eclipses. The first one on Aug. 21, 2017 and the second one on April 8, 2024.

Mary-Ann Maloney was in Perryville, Missouri where the county's population of 18,971 was expected to double in one day. It was also home to Solarfest, which starts on Friday, Aug. 18 and lasted through Monday.

Brittany Jacob was at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. Saluki Stadium was the place to be; including Crossroads Festival, craft fair, comic con and more.

Crystal Britt was at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. where there was a full day of activities starting at 11 a.m. and ending with the launch of the annual Speaker Series. Watch Dr. Michio Kaku's presentation "The Next 20 Years: How Science Will Revolutionize Business, the Economy, Medicine and Our Way of Life."

Bryan McCormick was "chasing" research balloons at Southeast's Houck Field. Researchers released two balloons at noon and they rose to nearly 100,000 feet, "carrying experiments and GoPro and 360-degree cameras to capture eclipse images..."

Nicole Cartmell was at Moonstock at Walker's Bluff in Carterville, Ill. for Heartland Weekend. Ozzy Osbourne took the stage at 1:20 p.m. on Monday as the sky goes dark during totality, followed by some post-eclipse concerts.

Marc Thomas was high above the Heartland in a helicopter!

Talking to you

Some of our crews also got the chance to catch up with some of you and some of the guests coming to the Heartland for the event.

"We're just super excited to be here and to experience it with this huge crowd of people," said Lindsay Kjar. She and her family are going to all 50 states over the course of one year. They made a point to have Southern Illinois be this week so they could catch the Eclipse.

"The amount of hope that people had, the cheering for it as it was happening. it was just spectacular," said Eric Schreur, an Eclipse chaser who caught his 10th total eclipse today.

"I thought it was awesome," said Cora Flowers. "When it was total totality I was just amazed!" Her and her dad were at Houck Stadium to see it with hundreds of other school children.

"It's perhaps the greatest event that the human race has seen communally on the internet and television," said Dr. Michio Kaku. He's a Theoretical Physicist who was SEMO's keynotee speaker for their Eclipse events.

Timeframe for path totality

NASA provided the following times for totality based on location.

Eclipse begins Totality begins Totality ends Eclipse ends Madras, OR 9:06 10:19 10:21 11:41 PDT Idaho Falls, ID 10:15 11:33 11:34 12:58 MDT Casper, WY 10:22 11:42 11:45 1:09 MDT Lincoln, NE 11:37 1:02 1:04 2:29 CDT Jefferson City, MO 11:46 1:13 1:15 2:41 CDT Carbondale, IL 11:52 1:20 1:22 2:47 CDT Paducah, KY 11:54 1:22 1:24 2:49 CDT Nashville, TN 11:58 1:27 1:29 2:54 CDT Clayton, GA 1:06 2:35 2:38 4:01 EDT Columbia, SC 1:13 2:41 2:44 4:06 EDT

