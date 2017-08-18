MO Lt. Governor calls for expulsion of MO senator

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson, is calling for the expulsion of State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

Parson will hold a press conference at the State Capitol at noon on Aug. 18.

They are calling for the expulsion under Article III, Section 18 of the Missouri Constitution in response to her call for the assassination of the President of the United States.

The Democratic Senator wrote the comment on her personal Facebook page in response to a post that suggested the vice president would try to have President Donald Trump removed from office. The post has since been deleted.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Governor Eric Greitens called for Chappelle-Nadal's resignation.

Senator Chappelle-Nadal called for President Trump's assassination. We can have differences in our country, but no one should encourage political violence. The Senator should resign.

