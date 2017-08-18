Heartland Cooks: Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup dried Black Trumpet mushrooms (1-1/2 cups fresh)
- 3 Button Mushrooms diced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 bricks (8 oz. each) cream cheese
- 3 Tablespoon blue cheese or Gorgonzola cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Crush or chop the Black Trumpets. In a small saucepan, add Black Trumpets, diced Button Mushrooms and cream.
Bring to a light simmer over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until cream is bubbly and mushrooms are tender.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cream and mushroom mixture with cream cheese and blue cheese or Gorgonzola.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Mix well to combine until smooth.
Refrigerate a minimum of four hours.
Serve chilled.
Joe's Tip: Some people use a blender to transform this dip into a super-rich mushroom sauce for steaks, prime rib or filet mignon. As a dip, you’ll want to leave the mixture a little chunky to showcase the ingredients. Also try serving the dip on a cracker with smoked salmon or smoked scallops.
