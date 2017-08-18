Heartland Cooks: Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup dried Black Trumpet mushrooms  (1-1/2 cups fresh)
  • 3 Button Mushrooms diced
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 bricks (8 oz. each) cream cheese
  • 3 Tablespoon blue cheese or Gorgonzola cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Crush or chop the Black Trumpets. In a small saucepan, add Black Trumpets, diced Button Mushrooms and cream. 

Bring to a light simmer over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until cream is bubbly and mushrooms are tender. 

In a large mixing bowl, combine cream and mushroom mixture with cream cheese and blue cheese or Gorgonzola. 

Salt and pepper to taste. 

Mix well to combine until smooth. 

Refrigerate a minimum of four hours. 

Serve chilled.

Joe's Tip: Some people use a blender to transform this dip into a super-rich mushroom sauce for steaks, prime rib or filet mignon. As a dip, you’ll want to leave the mixture a little chunky to showcase the ingredients. Also try serving the dip on a cracker with smoked salmon or smoked scallops.

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
    Savory pies

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
    Graham cracker classics

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
