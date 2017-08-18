Heartland Cooks: Joe's Black Trumpet Mushroom Eclipse Dip

Ingredients:

3/4 cup dried Black Trumpet mushrooms (1-1/2 cups fresh)

3 Button Mushrooms diced

1 cup heavy cream

2 bricks (8 oz. each) cream cheese

3 Tablespoon blue cheese or Gorgonzola cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Crush or chop the Black Trumpets. In a small saucepan, add Black Trumpets, diced Button Mushrooms and cream.

Bring to a light simmer over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until cream is bubbly and mushrooms are tender.

In a large mixing bowl, combine cream and mushroom mixture with cream cheese and blue cheese or Gorgonzola.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix well to combine until smooth.

Refrigerate a minimum of four hours.

Serve chilled.

Joe's Tip: Some people use a blender to transform this dip into a super-rich mushroom sauce for steaks, prime rib or filet mignon. As a dip, you’ll want to leave the mixture a little chunky to showcase the ingredients. Also try serving the dip on a cracker with smoked salmon or smoked scallops.

