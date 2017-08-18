Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles parts of southeast MO

Did you feel it?

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Friday, Aug. 18.

The quake happened around 9:18 a.m. Friday about six miles northeast of Portageville, Missouri.

It had a depth of about seven miles.

There are no reports of injuries or damages at this time.

