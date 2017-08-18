“I Love the Night Life” photo contest coming to Union City, TN

Discovery Park of America offers a photo contest for those who “love the night life”.

Discovery Park and the Northwest Tennessee Photography Club are coordinating on a biannual amateur photography contest, with winning photographs becoming part of the photography display in Art Hall in Discovery Center for six months.

The contest requires entries to be submitted to the photography club by September 11.

In addition to becoming part of the display at Discovery Park, there are cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 respectively for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

The theme for the current contest is, “I Love the Night Life.”

Photographs must be original and created by the person who enters the image.

The online contest is open to amateur photographers only.

Winning photographs will be displayed beginning December 1 at the park.

For complete information about the photography contest, visit the Northwest Tennessee Photography Club’s website at www.nwtnphotoclub.com .

Discovery Park is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, TN.

To find out more about the park, you can visit the website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com .

