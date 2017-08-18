Hickman, KY officer arrested on warrant for failure to appear

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Friday, Aug. 18.
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Friday, Aug. 18.
A Hickman, Kentucky officer was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, August 17.
A Hickman, Kentucky officer was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, August 17.
So, just how much will temperatures fall during the eclipse?
So, just how much will temperatures fall during the eclipse?
Gov. Bruce Rauner says a plan that would limit cooperation between authorities in Illinois and federal immigration authorities "seems very reasonable."
Gov. Bruce Rauner says a plan that would limit cooperation between authorities in Illinois and federal immigration authorities "seems very reasonable."
The Kentucky State Police is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.