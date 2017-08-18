Sen. Claire McCaskill to host 4 town halls in southeast MO

Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) will make four stops in southeast Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 19.

She'll start the day in Kennett and end in Cape Girardeau.

10 a.m.? Southeast Missouri State University

Kennett Regional Campus

1230 First Street

Kennett, Mo. 63857

318 N. Main Street

Poplar Bluff, Mo. 63901

501 W. Business U.S. 60

Dexter, Mo. 63841

Shuck Recital Hall

518 S. Fountain

Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703

“The best way for Missourians to know that their voices are heard in Washington is for me to show up, and hear them in person,” said McCaskill, who was raised in rural Missouri. “Whether they agree with me or not, every Missourian is my boss, which is why I consider it a must, to go to every corner of the state I love, to hear those ideas and concerns directly, and hold myself accountable to Missourians.”

