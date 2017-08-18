Sen. Claire McCaskill to host 4 town halls in southeast MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sen. Claire McCaskill to host 4 town halls in southeast MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) will make four stops in southeast Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 19.

She'll start the day in Kennett and end in Cape Girardeau.

  • 10 a.m.? Southeast Missouri State University
    Kennett Regional Campus
    1230 First Street
    Kennett, Mo. 63857
  • 12:30 p.m. Poplar Bluff Municipal Library
    318 N. Main Street
    Poplar Bluff, Mo. 63901
  • 2:30 p.m. Stoddard County Ambulance District
    501 W. Business U.S. 60
    Dexter, Mo. 63841
  • 5:00 p.m. Southeast Missouri State University River Campus
    Shuck Recital Hall
    518 S. Fountain
    Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703

“The best way for Missourians to know that their voices are heard in Washington is for me to show up, and hear them in person,” said McCaskill, who was raised in rural Missouri. “Whether they agree with me or not, every Missourian is my boss, which is why I consider it a must, to go to every corner of the state I love, to hear those ideas and concerns directly, and hold myself accountable to Missourians.”

