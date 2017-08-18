Southern Sins And Laura Belle's Boutique in Global Boutique Awards Finals

Local and global shoppers have been voting for the 2017 Boutique Awards in the State of Missouri and some Farmington Boutiques have made it to the finals.

They are contenders for Best Online, Best Children's and Best Overall Boutique of the Year.

Already the awards have garnered over 300,000 votes from shoppers and consumers who love boutique shopping worldwide. Voting wraps up August 21.

To vote or for more information visit theboutiqueawards.com

