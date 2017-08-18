Man arrested, charged after officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, KY

A man from Hickory, Kentucky is behind bars after an officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, Ky.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Lee Street around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18 for a report of an armed man walking in the area.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Chamberlain, was located in a yard nearby. A short time later, Lieutenant Daniel Crofoot with the Mayfield Police Department fired his service weapon and Chamberlain was hit.

Crofoot, a 16-year veteran of the Mayfield Police Department, was placed on paid administrative leave.

Chamberlain, 23, was taken to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital on Aug. 30 and was taken into custody on Aug. 31.

Chamberlain faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, falsely reporting an incident, and possession of marijuana.

