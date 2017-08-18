KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, KY

The Kentucky State Police is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Troopers with the KSP received a call reporting an armed man walking in the 200 block of West Lee Street around 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.. Officers from the Mayfield Police Department responded to the area and located a man in a nearby yard believed to be the suspect.

Troopers say shots were fired and the suspect was hit. The suspect was then taken by Mayfield-Graves EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. He was then flown to another hospital for continued treatment.

Authorities have secured the scene and have activated their Critical Incident Response Team.

The investigation remains ongoing.

