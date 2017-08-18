KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, KY

The Kentucky State Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife.
A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife.
A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court isn't likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.
A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court isn't likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.
Illinois officials say residents should beware of fraudsters seeking to profit from the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse. The warning concerns the selling of eclipse glasses that don't protect your...
Illinois officials say residents should beware of fraudsters seeking to profit from the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse. The warning concerns the selling of eclipse glasses that don't protect your eyes.
Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017
Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.