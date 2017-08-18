New charges in shooting of western Missouri officer

The Kentucky State Police is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife.
A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court isn't likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.
Illinois officials say residents should beware of fraudsters seeking to profit from the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse. The warning concerns the selling of eclipse glasses that don't protect your...
Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017
