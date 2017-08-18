Ervin, Votto lead Reds past Cubs despite Chicago's 6 homers

Dexter Fowler's two -run triple sparked the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-7 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night at PNC Park.
Phillip Ervin hit a two-run homer to snap a tie in the seventh inning and had four RBIs in his first major league start as the Cincinnati Reds rebounded from blowing a nine-run lead to defeat the Chicago Cubs 13-10...
Here are Heartland baseball scores from Thursday 8/17/ St. Louis-7 Pittsburgh-5 7th Cincinnati-13 Chicago-10 Southern Illinois Miners-5 Normal-6
Rally Cat is coming back to Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday afternoon, August 17 they placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list and recalled pitcher Luke Weaver from Memphis (AAA).
