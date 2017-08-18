Ervin, Votto lead Reds past Cubs despite Chicago's 6 homers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ervin, Votto lead Reds past Cubs despite Chicago's 6 homers

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Phillip Ervin hit a two-run homer to snap a tie in the seventh inning and had four RBIs in his first major league start as the Cincinnati Reds rebounded from blowing a nine-run lead to defeat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 on Thursday.

Ervin, in right field in his fifth game, also had a single and double in four at-bats. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old homered as a pinch hitter for his first hit.

Joey Votto lofted a three-run homer in a nine-run, second-inning rally as Cincinnati raced to a 9-0 lead against Cubs starter Jon Lester on a warm day with the wind blowing out.

Ian Happ hit two solo shots and a sacrifice fly, and Alex Avila went deep and had three RBIs for the Cubs, who used six homers to erase a nine-run deficit for the first time since August 1989 versus Houston.

