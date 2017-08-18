Four things you need to know on 8/18

It's Friday, August 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: It's going to be another hot and humid one across the Heartland. Friday will kick off with a cooler start, but as the day goes on temps and humidity levels will begin to rise. We will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a small chance of isolated showers, and as the evening rolls in temps will drop down into the 60s and 70s. A LOOK AHEAD: There is a small chance for isolated showers but the weekend should stay warm and mostly dry.

Making headlines:

Son charged with murder in connection to Murphysboro, IL couple's death: A Murphysboro, Illinois man is accused of shooting and killing his parents. Keith R. Ritcheson, 40, was charged with two counts of first degree murder. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million.

Charleston, MO man charged with son's murder: A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son. According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, the 15-month-old boy's death was reported on August 2. During an interview, investigators said Derichess Moore, 32, admitted to hitting his son while he was under the influence of a synthetic narcotic. Moore was arrested and formally charged on Aug. 15

Spanish police kill 5 in resort hours after Barcelona attack: Police on Friday shot and killed five people wearing fake bomb belts who staged a car attack in a seaside resort in Spain's Catalonia region hours after a van plowed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others.

Jury convicts TN man for 2016 murder: On Thursday, August 17, a jury in Fulton County issued a guilty verdict in the October 1, 2016 murder of Mark Williams. William T. Jamison, age 60, of Tiptonville, Tennessee, will be formally sentenced on September 8, 2017.

