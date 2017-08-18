Four things you need to know on 8/18

A strange occurrence on the Country Music Charts on this week 39 years ago. Women held down the top two spots on that chart and for the 1970's that was something that rarely happened.
The Kentucky State Police is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife.
A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court isn't likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.
Illinois officials say residents should beware of fraudsters seeking to profit from the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse. The warning concerns the selling of eclipse glasses that don't protect your...
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.