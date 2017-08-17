Heartland baseball scores from 8/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 8/17

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland baseball scores from Thursday 8/17/

St. Louis-11
Pittsburgh-5
9th

Cincinnati-13
Chicago-10

Southern Illinois Miners-5
Normal-6

