Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: What is your eclipse mix?

Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017

On Monday the moon will move in front of the sun and cast its shadow from Oregon to South Carolina. But really – what is the first thing you think of when someone says “total eclipse”?

Well, if you are like many of the staff here at Heartland News – it’s Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

And if you are one of the lucky passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise – you will be able to hear Tyler sing the ballad while you experience a total eclipse.

The seven day cruise departs from Orlando on Sunday.

And here in the Heartland – Ozzie Osbourne will Bark at the Moon at Walkers Bluff just outside of Carbondale during the eclipse. His performance is the highlight of this weekend’s Moonstock.

Looking for more songs for your eclipse playlist? Download the KFVS News app for our suggestions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.