KY Emergency Management activated for solar eclipse

As part of kicking off eclipse festivities the city of Carbondale is allowing the open carry of alcoholic beverages in a specific area downtown.
The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort and a Regional Response Coordination Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for the August 21st solar eclipse.
On Thursday, August 17, a jury in Fulton County issued a guilty verdict in the October 1, 2016 murder of Mark Williams.
On Wednesday, August 16, Franklin County Police responded to a reported burglary and theft from a residence in rural Benton, Illinois.
A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."
