Franklin Co., IL burglary ends in 3 arrests

On Wednesday, August 16, Franklin County Police responded to a reported burglary and theft from a residence in rural Benton.

The investigation led to the arrest of three female individuals and the recovery of stolen property.

Jackie J. Beavers of Stiritz, Illinois, Bethany N. Smith of Benton, Illinois, and a 17-year-old female juvenile of Benton were arrested.

All three woman are charged with residential burglary, felony theft and possession of burglary tools.

Beavers and Smith are being held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of their $75,000 bail.

The juvenile was released to the custody of her mother.

